Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,721 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 367.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

