Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day moving average is $205.97.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

