Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38,486.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

