Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

