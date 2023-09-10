Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

URI opened at $463.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.33 and a 200-day moving average of $412.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.