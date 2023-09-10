Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,537 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 243.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.61) to GBX 4,440 ($56.07) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.83) to GBX 4,000 ($50.52) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.62) to GBX 3,800 ($47.99) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

