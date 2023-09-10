Financial Contrast: BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) versus Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BZAM and Barratt Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.45 -$27.31 million ($0.46) -0.24 Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.81 $685.65 million N/A N/A

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

BZAM has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BZAM and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -128.25% -40.09% -25.76% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BZAM and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barratt Developments 0 3 2 0 2.40

Summary

Barratt Developments beats BZAM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. In addition, it is involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. Barratt Developments plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

