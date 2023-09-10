Financial Comparison: B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Free Report) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares B2Digital and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Digital N/A N/A N/A Clarus -19.79% 7.09% 4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for B2Digital and Clarus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Clarus has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 136.49%.

This table compares B2Digital and Clarus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Digital N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Clarus $448.11 million 0.56 -$69.78 million ($2.15) -3.11

B2Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus. Clarus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of B2Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Clarus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarus beats B2Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates two ONE More Gym centers, which offers fitness facility memberships, MMA training resources, and recruiting functional services under the ONE More Gym brand name. B2Digital, Incorporated was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The company's Precision Sport segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra and Barnes brands. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, trail runners, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor consumers. Its Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

