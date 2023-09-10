Financial Analysis: P3 Health Partners (PIII) vs. The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -146.05% -205.92% -20.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.55 billion -$98.48 million 12.88

Analyst Ratings

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 148 307 0 2.64

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.94%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.