Financial Analysis: P3 Health Partners (PIII) vs. The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|P3 Health Partners
|-10.92%
|-2,471.27%
|33.63%
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|-146.05%
|-205.92%
|-20.02%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.05 billion
|-$270.13 million
|0.00
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|$1.55 billion
|-$98.48 million
|12.88
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|10
|148
|307
|0
|2.64
P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.94%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.