Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Receives $139.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

AGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGM opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $97.76 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $1,957,688. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

