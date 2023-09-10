Farallon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,580 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.74. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

