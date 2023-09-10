Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of LUNRW opened at $0.32 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

