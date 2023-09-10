Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 469,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 191,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $139.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $599,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

