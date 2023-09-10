Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $567.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $567,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

