Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,623.85 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,623.85 or 0.06289944 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $195.22 billion and approximately $2.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000969 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00036832 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00026081 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016355 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012131 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,220,572 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.