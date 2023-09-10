Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,623.85 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,623.85 or 0.06289944 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $195.22 billion and approximately $2.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,220,572 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

