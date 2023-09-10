Ethereum Classic Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $58.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.07 or 0.00058375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,816.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00237772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00731432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00552425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00116460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,922,649 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

