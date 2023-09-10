Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International
Edison International Trading Up 1.6 %
EIX opened at $69.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edison International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edison International
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.