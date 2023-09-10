Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 1.6 %

EIX opened at $69.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.