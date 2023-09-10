EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $624.35 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $624.35 million and approximately $58.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002623 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001586 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,220,755 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,225,662 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

