Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.