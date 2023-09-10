Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $72.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Edison International stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edison International by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after buying an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

