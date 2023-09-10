Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.17 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.23%.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$3.53.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.