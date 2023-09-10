East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Decreased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,145 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.