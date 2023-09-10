East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Head-To-Head Review

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.87 billion 5.77 $70.50 million $0.53 477.08 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Morningstar has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Morningstar and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 1.18% 12.16% 4.26% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Morningstar and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Morningstar beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

