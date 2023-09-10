Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,340 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,310 ($16.54) to GBX 1,340 ($16.92) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.52) to GBX 1,190 ($15.03) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,330 ($16.80) to GBX 1,340 ($16.92) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

About Dunelm Group

DNLMY opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

