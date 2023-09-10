Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.26. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 14,047 shares.

Dundee Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of C$109.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.41.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

