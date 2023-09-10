Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0922 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $15.86 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.