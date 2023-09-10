Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $396.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $387.37 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.