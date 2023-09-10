Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $396.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $387.37 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
