Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.78-$6.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.60 billion-$30.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.41 billion.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $77,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 31.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

