Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

