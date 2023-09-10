Dodge & Cox Takes $594,000 Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.05% of Yext at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 29,769.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,224,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,220,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.18. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

