Dodge & Cox Sells 25,070 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.05% of APA worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

