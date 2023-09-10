Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

