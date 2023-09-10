Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

