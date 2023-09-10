Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299,870 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 0.18% of Amazon.com worth $1,896,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,702,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,312,015,000 after buying an additional 610,261 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

