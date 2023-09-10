Dimension Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

