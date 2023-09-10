Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at UBS Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,589 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,757,000 after buying an additional 153,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

