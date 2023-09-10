Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $6,733,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $26,473,219.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $6,733,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,473,219.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,530 shares of company stock worth $116,974,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

