DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $2.94. DarioHealth shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 71,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 8.14.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. As a group, analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DarioHealth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 271,384 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in DarioHealth by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 258,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 429,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DarioHealth by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DarioHealth by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

