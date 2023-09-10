Danny Abajian Sells 2,030 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 6th, Danny Abajian sold 539 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $8,634.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Danny Abajian sold 417 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $8,010.57.

Sunrun stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 22.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

