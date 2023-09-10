Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.80 and a beta of 0.96. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $81,925.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $990,629 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

