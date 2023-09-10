Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $220.67

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.67 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 171.46 ($2.17). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 174.70 ($2.21), with a volume of 658,537 shares.

CRST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 245 ($3.09) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.22) to GBX 346 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 250.86 ($3.17).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of £448.84 million, a PE ratio of 499.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

