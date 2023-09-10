Credit Suisse Group Trims JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Target Price to GBX 208

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 208 ($2.63) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JDSPY

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.