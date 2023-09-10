Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile



Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

