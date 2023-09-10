Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $939.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,388.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

