Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00026081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $65.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 363,718,801 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

