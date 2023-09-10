Cormark Analysts Give Parkland (TSE:PKI) a C$45.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.77.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.85.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

