Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $14.00. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 126,688 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $723.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 284,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.