Contrasting TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TRX Gold and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 236.87%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.08 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -38.59 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Theta Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TRX Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

