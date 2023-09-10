Contrasting LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LifeStance Health Group and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

77.0% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -17.13% -10.86% -7.75% InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $859.54 million 3.17 -$215.56 million ($0.46) -15.65 InnovAge $684.07 million 1.28 -$6.52 million ($0.31) -20.74

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeStance Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats InnovAge on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

