Contrasting Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) & Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Free Report) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Highway Solutions and Union Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Highway Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific $24.88 billion 5.19 $7.00 billion $10.96 19.32

Profitability

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Highway Solutions.

This table compares Intelligent Highway Solutions and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Highway Solutions N/A N/A N/A Union Pacific 27.18% 55.03% 10.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intelligent Highway Solutions and Union Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Highway Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 0 11 14 1 2.62

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $233.97, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Intelligent Highway Solutions.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Intelligent Highway Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Highway Solutions

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies. The company was founded by Philip Darcy Kirkland and William Devon Jones on April 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Ell Grove, CA.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

